A Johnson County man who pleaded guilty to robbing the Community Trust Bank at Allen in 2021 has been sentenced to serve more than 14 years for the crime.

On May 19, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier sentenced Jeffrey Mullins, 62, of Bluegrass Drive, Hagerhill, to serve 170 months in prison for the robbery, along with another 36 months due to the revocation of his supervised release related to a duo of 1992 bank robberies he was convicted of committing.

According to a plea agreement in connection with the 2021 robbery, Mullins admitted that, on that date, he entered the bank, passed a demand note, claimed to have a gun and brandished what the teller reported was a firearm in his waistband to enforce compliance.

Surveillance footage from local businesses, the agreement said, showed Mullins — identifiable from a distinctive gray patch in his hair, his build and his wallet, as well as the red Dodge Caravan that Mullins purchased weeks before the robbery —enter a store masked and gloved minutes before the robbery.

In the store, the agreement said, Mullins purchased a tri-colored American flag hat to complete his disguise before heading to the bank.

Ultimately, the agreement said, Mullins fled the scene of the robbery with more than $16,000.

According to court documents, in 1992, Mullins pleaded guilty in federal district court to two bank robberies in West Virginia and to using a firearm in the course of the crime. During the course of the “crime spree,” court documents said, Mullins also robbed three banks in Kentucky. Mullins, records show, was released from federal prison in 2020 and his supervised release was transferred to the Eastern District of Kentucky when he moved to the Bluegrass Drive address.

Following the sentencing hearing on May 19, Mullins was returned to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.