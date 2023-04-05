Floyd County resident Josh Martin will be playing at the Mountain Arts Center on April 8 and he’s not coming alone. Accompanying Martin will be the newly-formed band, the Wood Box Heroes.

“We are happy to be hosting a hometown boy, and he is bringing an all-star band,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell. “On April 8, the Wood Box Heroes make their debut. They have played for about a year at different events, but this is their first show under that name.

“We are super excited about this concert, having Josh in and this unbelievable band,” Campbell said. He said the band consists of: Jenee Fleenor (fiddle player, reigning CMA musician of the year), Barry Bales (bass player, 15-time Grammy award winner), musical prodigy Seth Taylor (mandolin player, youngest lead session player in Nashville history), Matt Menefee (banjo player, who has played with numerous people for 20 years) and local Floyd Countian Josh Martin (guitar player, long-time Nashville songwriter).

Josh Martin said the group came together in very unique fashion.

“There was an event that came up where a guy wanted an acoustic band for a backyard concert,” Martin said. “I knew who I wanted to call and after that, the rest is history. We went to Michigan a couple of times and played after that. After last year, we kind of looked at each other and said ‘Is this a band?”\

“I think it’s going to wind up being a good show, and I’m glad we can do it at the MAC,” Martin said. “We have all played on and off together over the years in Nashville, so this is kind of a conglomeration of all these wonderful musicians that I’ve met and love to work with. It just lined up to where we can make something out of it. It’s a brand new thing and we are tickled to death.”

Martin said he has never forgotten his support in Eastern Kentucky.

“I thank everyone throughout the area for their support over the years,” he said. “I have been a part of several shows at the MAC, and have always had a great turnout and reception and that’s meant a lot to me over the years. To get to come back and display the latest thing I’m working on means the world to me.”

Martin said that more than anything, he and the rest of the group views this as a chance to reach the next generation. “For us, it’s about displaying for the future generations” he said. “We have invited all current Floyd county students for half price. We want to show them that hard work, dedication and having a good prayer life pays off in the end. That’s what it is all about for me.”

For tickets or more information, visit macarts.com or call the box office at, (606) 886-2623.