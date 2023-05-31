Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams is undertaking effort to educate residents about the new solid waste ordinance that takes effect July 1.

The ordinance, adopted by the Floyd County Fiscal Court on May 17, prohibits residents from storing, collecting, disposing, maintaining or displaying any solid waste materials on any property in Floyd County.

A five-member code enforcement board will be appointed to make sure residents are abiding by the ordinance, Williams said.

"We will be stepping up enforcement come July 1," Williams said in a video posted on Facebook May 24. "So, going forward, this is something we've not had the ability to do in the past. We will have two individuals out here on the enforcement side of the trash situation."

Before the enforcement officers hit the ground running, Williams said, he wants to give residents an opportunity to avoid being cited for violating the ordinance.

"You need to get your trash cleaned up," Williams said in the video. "You neeed to get the old cars that are sitting on blocks in the yard — they need to be taken care of. We need to try to get things cleaned up as much as possible."

Residents who are cited for violating the ordinance will have 14 days to correct the problem, Williams said. Those who fail to rectify the situation after 14 days will be fined $100 per day until the trash is cleaned up, he said.

"We're not trying to put an undue hardship on anyone, but we have to do a better job of cleaning our county up," Williams said.

Local officials cannot recruit employers to the county as long as trash is piled up along roads and on private property, Williams said.

“One thing that an employer said to me that really stuck is, ‘How can I invest $10 million in Floyd County and have these folks depend on them to maintain my equipment when this is how they live/” he said. “That resonated with me.”

Traditional but illegal disposal of garbage will be a thing of the past under the ordinance, Williams said.

“This dragging your trash down to the creek bank, letting it sit there on the creek bank, waiting until it floods for the flood to wash it off — that’s no longer going to be a possibility,” he said.

Household trash is not the only solid waste the ordinance addresses.

“We have to get folks to understand you can’t have 10 cars sitting on blocks around your house and weeds growing up around them in your front yard,” Williams said. “That’s not acceptable.”

Ahead of the ordinance’s effective enforcement date, dropoff sites will be established around the county where residents can dispose of their garbage..

“Starting June the first, you will be able to take your trash once a month — this is household debris — to the landfill at Garth at the transfer to dump one time a month for free,” Williams said.

Residents will have to present a valid Floyd County driver’s license to dump at the transfer station, he said. Items such as tires, roofing materials, oil and batteries will not be accepted at the transfer station.

“We’re going to see how this works out,” Williams said. “If this works out well with the free dumping at the transfer station, we’re going to do three more around the county,” Williams said.

Williams said the free dumping program will continue as long as it is financially possible.

“We can do this based on the numbers that we have and what the cost is going to be,” he said. “If that cost gets to a level that we can’t do it, we just have to shut the program off.”

Williams said solid waste problems have created a financial hardship on the county government.

“Right now, we’re spending more money than ever on trash pickup and trash removal,” he said. “It seems like we’re going backwards as a county.”

Residents can do their part to move Floyd County forward by taking pride in their communities, he said.

“We want people to just pick their trash up and clean their yard up and think about how this is going to affect our community as a while,” Williams said.