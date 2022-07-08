As support continues to pour into Floyd County from across the country, Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams says he has been overwhelmed by manywho continue to offer assistance to the families of the fallen officers killed in the deadly shooting in Allen on June 30.
“We truly, truly want to thank everybody. Everybody has been great.” Williams continued, “We’ll make sure these families are taken care of, and we’ll make sure these children are taken care of.
“They will not be forgotten,” Williams said.
Williams says he has been contacted by many agencies who wish to send vendors and other services to Floyd County.
However, Williams said, as with any tragedy, the most important priority during that time be the family and their privacy. He asks that everyone respect the families' right to grieve.
“We appreciate the gestures, and I’m sure the families do, but let’s give the families time to process and time to grieve,” said Williams. “Each family processes grief differently. Let the families work through the grief and process, then there will be a time for everyone to step up and help.”
Anyone who wants to donate to the families of the Allen shooting victims may do so through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and its affiliate Floyd County Community Foundation at, http://bit.ly/FloydCF. Donors are asked to specify in the additional notes section that the funds are intended for the victims of the Floyd County shootings.