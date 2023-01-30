An early morning crash Jan. 30 on Ky. 1428 near Western Construction has left two dead, and one severely injured, Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said.
Williams said that on morning of Jan. 30, a county pickup truck was traveling on Ky. 1428 when a passenger auto hydroplaned in the roadway and collided with the truck.
“It appears the car hydroplaned and hit the truck,” Williams said. “We have two fatalities as of right now.”
The identities of those involved in the crash had not been released as of presstime.
Williams said Ky. 1428 would remain closed for much of the day of Jan. 30 as investigators from Prestonsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police re-create the scene.
“We just ask people to avoid the area, as the road will be closed for probably most of the day,” Williams said. “We will work to get the road reopened as quickly as possible.”
The accident is still under investigation.