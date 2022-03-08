A Pikeville businessman who was convicted of healthcare fraud and wire fraud connected to his actions as owner of drug treatment centers including in Pike, Floyd and Harlan counties was sentenced March 8 to serve more than 10 years in prison as a result of the crimes.
U.S. District Judge Robert Wier sentenced Eugene Sisco III, 36, of Flora Street, Pikeville, to serve 125 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release in connection with the case. Wier also ordered Sisco to pay $5.6 million in restitution and forfeit $3.2 million.
Recently, Wier denied a filing by Sisco’s attorneys, asking for a new trial or to be granted probation pending the outcome of his appeals.
The charges are related to Sisco’s ownership of several addiction treatment clinics providing medication assisted treatment for opioid addiction, which included suboxone prescriptions, urine drug testing and counseling services. The indictment charged that, although Sisco was aware that the Medicaid program prohibited Medication Assisted Treatment providers, such as his companies ASAP Addiction Treatment and Renew from charging patients cash for Medicaid covered services, he charged patients cash for the MAT services and also billed the Medicaid program for those MAT services.
Prosecutors said following the trial that the jury also found that Sisco engaged in a health care fraud scheme, by causing his laboratory, Toxperts, LLC, to bill for medically unnecessary urine drug testing of samples collected from patients at his clinics.
Prosecutors have said they believe that the scheme resulted in $5 million in cash payments.
Sisco was convicted at trial in November.