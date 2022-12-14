A longtime Floyd County District Judge was honored for his more than 24 years of service to the court on Friday, as a retirement party was held for 31st District Court Division 2 Judge Eric D. Hall.

Hall was celebrated by his colleagues and peers for a distinguished legal career, in which he oversaw some of Floyd County’s most historic cases.

Words like temperament, respect, fairness and most of all, mentor, were used to describe Judge Hall by those who spoke.

Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Smith joked, “When I grow up, he (Hall), is who I want to be like.”

Floyd 31st District Division 1 Judge Jimmy Marcum worked near and spoke highly of Hall.

“I knew I had a man down the hallway who always had my back, and in these jobs that’s priceless.” Marcum continued, “This doesn't mean we still can’t go hunting and fishing together, I just can’t go as much as you can.”

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley has tried dozens of cases in front of Hall. He also shared his thoughts on the judge’s career.

“Judge Hall is a finer-person than you’ll ever meet in this world. You take that kind of person, and put them in a robe, he’ll be as good of a judge as you’ll ever meet,” Bartley said.

An official portrait of Hall was also unveiled at the ceremony, and will now hang in the new Floyd County Courthouse.