There are heroes living among us, and on April 15, Judi’s Place for Kids is giving some of those heroes a chance to “Run with Courage” while raising awareness for child abuse.

Kalen Richmond, community outreach coordinator at Judi’s Place for Kids, said the mission for the “Run with Courage” 5K is to recognize the courage that it takes for children to disclose their abuse.

“We want to bring recognition,” said Richmond, “to the courage that it takes for children to disclose the abuse that’s happening to them.”

The run is also meant to highlight the courage it takes for adults to report the abuse, Richmond said, as well as the courage it takes to work in this field.

“It takes a great deal of courage to work in this field,” said Richmond. “And just be able to come in, every day, to work and strive to serve children and families as best we can.”

The event is superhero themed, Richmond said, so anyone who wishes to can dress up as a superhero for the run.

The 5K run/walk/jog will begin at 9 a.m. at the Pikeville City Park, Richmond said, at which time participants will make their way around town and then back to the park.

For those who wish to participate without running, Richmond said, there is a 1-mile walk option, as well as T-shirt only option.

Participants who register for the 5K or the one-mile walk will pay $30, Richmond said, while those who choose the T-shirt only option will pay $25.

T-shirts are guaranteed to anyone who registers on or before March 24, Richmond said, however the center will try to provide T-shirts to anyone who registers after. Registration for this event will be open up to the day of, on April 15.

Richmond said the outpouring of community support for this event has been amazing.

“So far,” said Richmond, “I am most proud of the amount of support from the community.”

Awards will be given out at the end of the event, Richmond said, which include medals for the first, second and third place runners.

There will also be a costume contest, Richmond added.

Also taking place after the 5K, Richmond said, will be a kids “fun run.”

“There’s all sorts of great opportunities to support what we do … on that day,” said Richmond.

All proceeds from the race will benefit Judi’s Place for Kids to continue providing services that promote safety and justice, hope, and healing for children who have been victims of abuse. Judi's Place for Kids offers forensic interviews, victim advocacy, medical care, mental health therapy, and public education.

Learn more about our services at, www.JudisPlace.org.

To register for this event, visit, runsignup.com/runwithcourage.