The Junior Williamson Rest Area, located off Exit 33 of the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway at Slade, will be closed Monday and Tuesday, July 10-11, for resurfacing and striping of the parking area, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways District 10 office.
This closure includes both short-term parking for passenger vehicles and long-term parking for commercial vehicles. The building will be closed and the parking lot will be blocked.
Restroom facilities are available at nearby businesses. Parking is available at the Park and Ride lot located on the opposite (north) side of the Mountain Parkway at the Slade exit.
The rest area is located at 139 Natural Bridge Road, Slade, KY 40376, just south of the Mountain Parkway on Ky. 11 in Powell County. The phone number is, (606) 471-2161.