For Pikeville native and popular YouTube weatherman Ryan Hall, weather and storms have always been a fascination.

Hall delivers what he calls “weather-tainment” (weather entertainment) to nearly 300,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel “Ryan Hall, Y’all,” 1 million followers on Tik Tok, more than 45,000 followers on Instagram, more than 40,000 followers on Twitter and more than 25,000 subscribers on Facebook. Hall said his content focuses more on the weather extremes that could hit various locations across the United States, as well as weather analysis, instead of a traditional weather forecast that may include temperatures and chances of sunshine.

“If there’s a tornado outbreak going on in your neck of the woods, I try to become your local weatherman, but on YouTube,” Hall said.

For Hall, he said, one of his favorite things is chasing storms and witnessing the extremes that can become possible in the atmosphere. Throughout this past year, Hall said, there were several times when he packed up his rainbow-painted “Storm Seeker” weather truck — complete with sensors, 17 cameras and 20,000 watts of power inversion — and drove across the country to “chase storms.” In his career, Hall has chased tornadoes, derechos (a rare type of thunderstorm), hurricanes and blizzards, among others.

“For me, it’s the greatest thing in the world. There’s nothing I like more than being underneath a mesocyclone or near a violent storm. I don’t know why,” Hall said. “Something about the chaos in the atmosphere just really works with me. That’s the No. 1 thing I could be doing with my time is chase storms. … I enjoy the extremes that are possible with our atmosphere.”

After growing up with an interest in meteorology, Hall took classes in broadcast meteorology at Mississippi State University and worked as a weatherman for the local television station WYMT in Eastern Kentucky. However, Hall said he chose to leave his degree program and WYMT after he decided he wanted to work more in the field, rather than the television studio.

“I wasn’t completely in love with working on TV,” he said. “It wasn’t my vibe. I wanted to be a storm chaser. I wanted to be out in the field.”

On Jan. 4, 2021, Hall uploaded the first video on his “Ryan Hall, Y’all” YouTube channel, and he has continued to make weather commentary and forecast videos since then. He said he started his channel as a way to “get back into the weather world,” and he never expected the channel and his following to grow as quickly as it has this first year.

“Never in a million years did I think it would blow up. I was kind of making it for a couple people. I’ve got some family out in the midwest, and I’ve got some family that live up in the northeast so I thought I could put it (the videos) up on Facebook. They always ask me what the weather’s going to be like anyways, since they know my fascination with it,” he said. “It’s happened so fast. The channel’s experiencing meteoric growth. There’s a lot of things that are happening, a lot of opportunities, and I feel like I have to hire people now. I’ve just kind of had my head down and continued to make videos. I don’t really know what it feels like yet. I haven’t really stopped to take a breath, really.”

Hall said he never thought he could work for himself, and creating weather-related content online has now become his full-time job. Soon, he said, he plans to hire full-time employees to work with him to create his content.

“To do what I’m doing, to impact people’s lives and to help people who are in the path of dangerous storms, you don’t have to work for somebody else,” Hall said. “I’ve literally done this as a one-man operation, gotten in front of 20 million people on YouTube in total views, and people kind of look to me, rather than the traditional media sources now. Not everybody, obviously, but a lot of people do in a severe weather situation, so that’s pretty cool. I did not know that was possible.”

As his platform expands, Hall said, he feels grateful to be able to help those who are in the path of dangerous storms. One example is during the devastating tornados that hit Mayfield and western Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2021. Several viewers contacted Hall after the storm passed, and they thanked him for his livestream coverage of the tornado’s path because they saw it and got to safety in time. He said he hopes for his platform to continue to grow so he can help more people.

“I got lots of messages and comments on that (Mayfield tornado) video saying that if it wasn’t for my livestream, they might not be here because they don’t have cable TV,” Hall said. “They don’t ever think to check the news because it’s 2022, they’re on Facebook, and because a lot of people were sharing my YouTube videos and stuff, that’s how they knew what was happening. My goal is to continue growing what I’m doing out to more people.”

No matter how big Hall’s platform grows, though, he said, he never wants to lose his Eastern Kentucky roots. For that reason, he called his channel, “Ryan Hall, Y’all,” and he has kept his accent, which connects him to his hometown. Hall explained how, when he neared the end of his school career and searched for weather stations to potentially work at full-time, people at those stations recommended to him to tone down his East Kentucky accent for their viewers.

“The first thing everyone said to me was, ‘You gotta work on your accent. You have to tone down your accent a little bit because, maybe, the people in our market will see it as a lack in intelligence,’” Hall said. “That rubbed me the wrong way. I’m proud of my accent, I’m proud of where I’m from, and that’s why when I created my YouTube channel, I called it ‘Ryan Hall, Y’all,’ to get it out of the way right from the beginning ... And nobody cares. If anything, it just adds to the allure. People like it.”

For more information on Hall and his content, visit his website at, www.ryanhallyall.com, or check out his pages on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and Instagram, with “Ryan Hall, Y’all” being the name on all pages.