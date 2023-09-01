The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Sept. 1 that the Justell Bridge in the Betsy Lane area will be shut down after an inspection revealed structural issues.
In a statement, KYTC Dist. 12 said the structural issues on the bridge, which is along Ky. 2557 in the Justell area, require immediate attention, prompting the decision to close it.
“Our top priority is the safety of the driving public,” the statement said. “This closure is essential to prevent potential risks associated with the bridge's current condition. Currently, temporary barricades have been placed at each end of the bridge preventing traffic flow. Permanent barriers will be installed on Tuesday, Sept. 5”
The statement said the transportation cabinet is working to develop a temporary repair and will issue updates as they become available.
Up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway Dist. 12 may be obtained at, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12, or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting, https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new, and look for the list of District 12 counties. Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.