The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Friday the immediate closure of the Justell Bridge along Ky. 2557. The bridge remained closed though the holiday weekend leaving many in the area concerned about their safety due to the bridge being the only way in or out of their community. A temporary fix will make the bridge passable.

Public Information Officer for KYTC Dist. 12 Shantana Woodward said they hoped to have the bridge open by the end of the week.

“We have been out there over the weekend trying to come up with a temporary solution and we think we found one,” said Woodward. “The solution will allow traffic to go over the bridge with a weight limit of about 3 tons. We will have signs posted.”

In a statement, KYTC Dist. 12 said a recent inspection of the bridge revealed structural issues that require immediate attention, prompting the decision to close it.

“Any time there are structural issues we close down the bridge immediately,” said Woodward. “It’s a safety thing. That’s why it happened so suddenly.”

Woodward said the safety of those driving across the bridge was their top priority,

“We hope to have it opened real soon,” said Woodward

A resident of the Justell area Pam Lewis said she has lived in the area for 40 years and the bridge has been unsafe the entire time.

“The bridge needs to be replaced,” said Lewis. “They spent $1 million painting it when that money could have been used to make it safe.”

Community member Joe Coleman said that, weeks before the initial closure, a construction company had been carrying loads of rocks and heavy equipment across the bridge several times a day.

“Now a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that the bridge is closed but community members can walk or bike across,” said Coleman.”

Coleman said a closure of the bridge would put community members at risk. Many in the community are elderly. Some community members are on oxygen, walkers and undergoing medical treatments that require doctor visits, said Coleman. He worried about what would happen if emergency services could not reach the community.

“How are we, the Justell community, to live without the use of the fire department, ambulance calls, mail and packages,” asked Coleman.

Judy Woods, of Justell, said the community has been asking for something to be done about the bridge for many years.

“We have begged for a two-lane bridge for years,” said Woods. “We pay taxes. Please help us.”