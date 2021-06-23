Kentucky State Police reported this week that a weekend incident resulted in the death of a Floyd man and a murder charge against a juvenile.
According to a statement, KSP Post 9 received a 911 call on June 20 regarding a shooting in Floyd County.
The statement said KSP investigators responded to a residence on Valleydale Road and discovered a male had been shot. The initial investigation indicates 43-year-old Kenneth Harris, of Prestonsburg, suffered fatal injuries from a gunshot wound.
As a result of this investigation, the statement said, one juvenile male was arrested and charged with one count of murder.
The investigation is being led by KSP Det. Jason Merlo, who was assisted on scene by KSP personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.