The Prestonsburg Police Department recently welcomed its newest member to the force — K9 Nelson.

PPD Officer Jake Chaffins traveled to Little Rock, Arkansas to undergo training and pick up his new partner.

Nelson is a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois and he was born January 20, 2020.

Nelson began training for a career as a service dog at birth and was imported to the United States this past July where he began specific fields of training and screening.

After being introduced to Nelson, Chaffins and his new teammate began their two weeks of intense partnered training.

This time also allows for the dog and handler to bond. The new K9 Unit are nationally certified in drug detection, tracking, and patrol apprehension.

Nelson and Chaffins are equipped with a specially outfitted police vehicle that keeps Nelson safe and allows him to be released from the vehicle remotely if Chaffins were to need him. The vehicle is clearly marked as having automatic doors and having a bite dog on board.

“When you walk by, you’ll probably hear him acting a-fool, but don’t worry, he can’t get out on his own,” Chaffins said.

The team have already began work in the city and have gotten right to work. A recent traffic stop led to Nelson detecting drugs and an arrest and seizure of methamphetamine.

Nelson was also deployed this week to apprehend a shooting suspect, who, upon seeing the four-legged officer, surrendered without incident, police said.