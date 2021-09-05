Despite the significant disruption to the 2020-21 academic year, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) awarded a record number of credentials to a record number of graduates.

The 16 KCTCS colleges awarded 39,458 credentials, which included degrees, diplomas and certificates. KCTCS saw a nearly 5 percent year-over-year increase in Associate in Applied Science degrees, designed to prepare graduates to directly enter the workforce. There also was an increase in Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees for students who want to transfer and earn a bachelor's degree.

Big Sandy Community & Technical College (BSCTC) saw a total number of credentials increased by 24% from the academic year of 2019-2020 to 2020-2021. In addition, BSCTC saw an increase of 25% from the academic year 2018-2019 to 2020-2021.

“The continued increase of students graduating with credentials from BSCTC is a clear indicator of the dedication of faculty and staff to provide the necessary educational experiences to learn during the COVID pandemic. We are continuing an upward trajectory of excellence for students.”

The increase of credentials earned is also a testament to the determined study body population who understand the importance of education. BSCTC has not seen this big of an increase in credentials awarded in five years, which was back in the academic year of 2016-2017.

For the first time in its more than 20-year history, KCTCS awarded credentials to more than 20,000 graduates.

"Even with lower enrollment, remote learning, job loss, illness and pandemic-induced stress, our students persevered and finished their programs," KCTCS President Paul Czarapata said. "I'm so impressed with their fortitude, and I want to thank our faculty and staff who worked under adverse conditions to make sure our students succeeded."

BSCTC is offering 249 in-person courses this semester, online and a mix of the two during the fall semester. There is still time to enroll in the twelve-week and eight-week semesters.

Face-to-face classes will have strong online or remote instruction, so the transition will be easier for students if in-person classes move online. Twelve-week classes begin on Sept. 13.

For more information on applying at BSCTC, visit, www.bigsandy.kctcs.edu/admissions