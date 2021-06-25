From June to August, the Summer Food Service Program, federally funded and administered by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), will provide meals at no cost to children age 18 and under who are from low-income families.
KDE partners with more than 170 school districts and community organizations statewide to offer nutritious meals, educational activities and recreational fun while school is out of session.
Last summer, more than 1,500 sites helped serve over 17 million meals to Kentucky children. The number of Summer Food Service Program meals and meal sites has increased annually for the past five years as more awareness of, and participation in, the program has occurred.
There are several ways to find a Summer Food Service Program site:
• Text “Food” or “Comida” to 877-877
• Visit www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks or
• Call (866) 348-6479
The Kentucky Summer Food Service Program is part of the national Summer Food Service Program, operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
