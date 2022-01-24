Exploring new ways that will help overcome systemic racial and cultural barriers, as well as forever eradicate those additional impediments that for more than a half-century following his death continue to frustrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of a unified America, was the theme of this year’s MLK Unity March event held earlier this week.

On Monday Big Sandy Community & Technical College, in conjunction with the University of Pikeville, held the eighth annual Unity March via a Zoom webcast. The event was made up of a panel of educators, a social justice advocate and Holocaust survivor, and a representative of law enforcement.

Collectively, the panel weighed in on and discussed a few of these systemic social issues still casting a shadow over MLK’s legacy; issues, they pointed out, that in turn have only further dimmed his dream of freedom and justice being afforded to everyone.

Monday’s event, which was entitled “Dreams in Motion,” and which was conducted in a roundtable question and answer format, focused on all those long standing questions that advocates like those making up the panel insist still need resolution if King’s dream of social equality is ever to become a reality for all Americans.

Tina Terry, who is director of cultural diversity at BSCTC, and Katrina Rugless, the drector of diversity at UPike, co-moderated the discussion.

Very much considered a contributing barrier to King’s dream of ultimate equity and unanimity is the country’s continued failure to blend and harmonize the variety of cultures that both in the past and present realistically have only in piecemeal fashion made up the social fabric of the country.

UPike graduate and current university office of admissions advisor Stefan Morales, who is of Puerto Rican and African American descent and a Kissimmee, Florida native, said there doesn’t seem to be any question that cultural differences continue to play a major role in the country’s racial and ethnic divide.

“The biggest challenge I faced (when attending a PWI (predominantly white institution) was culture shock…just everyday living, finding the right hair products, finding a barbershop, to finding the right spices we cook with,” Morales said. “…so I’d say the biggest challenge for me was the cultural shock itself, but the advice I would give others is don’t be afraid, you’ll be fine. You just have to find a group of friends, you will adapt and survive.”

Agus Sofyan is a native of India and is of Islamic faith. He is also a professor of biology at BSCTC. Agus (pronounced Agoo), as he prefers to be addressed, said although Islamophobia continues to be a troublesome issue in many parts of the nation, there are many communities like Prestonsburg where tolerance and acceptance is more of a norm than an exception.

“We had some incidences when we lived in Lexington a few years ago when our mosque was burned, but from that incident we were able to build an even bigger building with a school with people learning more about Islam,” he said.

“So our hope is these United States have more of these facilities and learn more about Islam and what the religion truly is and what it is not.”

John Rosenberg is a social justice advocate. As a survivor of the Holocaust, Rosenberg was asked if he believes humanity could be on the brink of repeating the mistakes of the past; and, if so, what steps could be taken to avert the recurrence of another Holocaust-type event.

Rosenberg summed up his answer by saying the country is at a crossroads.

“I think, unfortunately, we are at a period in our country where we see a lot of rightwing rhetoric, as well as racial incidents, and so we can see on the one hand that there’s been a lot of progress, but at the same time we’ve seen incidences like the one in Charlottesville in 2017…we’re seeing anti-Semitic incidents, planned years in advance,” he said. “So I think it’s important that we speak out and take action, raise our consciousness about racial incidents in the past, even if it’s in a small way. That's how you make a difference and change it.”

Professor Dr. Rodney Coates, who teaches Critical Race Theory and ethnic studies at Miami University in Ohio, addressed the low numbers of African American actually attending, being retained, and receiving degrees.

Coates said the best ways to attract, enroll, retain and graduate African American males, as well as others such as women, people with disabilities, and all others having been identified as being unrepresented, is by devoting more time and effort to “transform and construct the student,“ with less of these efforts being expended on the institution itself.

“Research shows that enhanced teaching methods improve the accessibility of our courses, particularly for the unrepresented groups,” he said. “Supporting and encouraging diverse students in our classroom challenges how we pursue new opportunities.

“Also, such things as the development and implementation of a curriculum that embraces and empowers underrepresented students, as well as to equip our faculty to adopt inclusive teaching practices.”

An example of non-inclusive teaching practices, Coates explained, would be in the area of those specific textbooks that predominantly and historically have always been used in the classroom.

“Take any textbook in any area, from law to global science to social sciences and so forth, what image is most likely to be reflected … whose ideas are most likely to be central? Who are the key thinkers, who are the key lawyers, the key poets, the key artists … they’re all white male,” Coates said. “The implication is there never was a black artist, there never was an Islamic philosopher, and so forth. There was never anything done by these groups, at least based upon standard textbooks.

“So to fix the problem we have to change the way we think, the way we teach, and create an inclusive curriculum.”

When asked about what kind of impact — whether positive or negative — the Black Lives Matter movement has made, as well as how he personally combats inequities and injustices in his capacity as a law enforcement officer, UPike graduate and current Kentucky State Police Trooper Braxton Whitmore said he believes the best way is not to attempt to change the past, but rather, learn from it.

“I really think the stereotypical image is the white trooper comes and just does whatever…my thing is I try to change the outlook on how police in general are looked at now,” he said. “I tell people all the time what’s done is done, but now we move forward. For the movement itself, I’m not a one-sided person in my role as a trooper, I’m also a father, friend and husband … if I wasn’t in this role I would want someone to hear my story if I was getting done wrong.

“Martin Luther King is a huge role model for me, what he did and what he sacrificed…so I want to keep his memory going and make sure all the younger generations know him and what he stood for as well.”