Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging donors to roll up their sleeves and give blood this spring. Every day, KBC needs more than 400 people to donate blood daily to supply the more than 70 hospitals it serves.

Due to recent weather and the continued impact of the pandemic, the need is greater than ever, the organization said in a statement. When you donate, KBC can supply blood for cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more, the statement said.

When donors spring into action at this local blood drive, they will receive a “Most Likely to Save Lives” T-shirt.

A Floyd County blood drive is coming up:

Highlands ARH

Tuesday, March 8 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

KBC Bloodmobile

5000 KY HWY 321, Prestonsburg

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at, kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred and walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit, kybloodcenter.org, or call, (800) 775-2522.