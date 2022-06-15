The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon on Wednesday, June 8, at the May Lodge located inside Jenny Wiley State Resort Park.

The guest speaker for the meeting was Dr. Charles Aull, senior policy analyst at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Aull updated the chamber on the most recent Kentucky legislative session, what bills passed and the outlook for business in the state.

House Bill 4, (HB-4), which passed both Republican-led Houses, restructures the amount of time one spends on unemployment.

“This is a big piece of legislation, it’s controversial, it was a little difficult to get done, but it comprehensively reforms Kentucky’s Unemployment Insurance System,” Aull said.

According to Aull, no other state allows residents to draw unemployment longer than Kentucky.

“Every state has their own unemployment insurance system, and people do go on unemployment. However, in Kentucky, when people go on unemployment, they stay on longer than anywhere else in the nation.” Aull continued, “On average, over the last decade, people who go on unemployment stay for about 14 weeks or so — In Kentucky, it’s closer to 20 weeks. That’s a really, really, long time, especially, when you think there are 210,000 open jobs in this state right now.”

Child care is another issue that affects Kentucky’s families. According to Dr. Aull, many mothers in the Bluegrass State find it more economical to stay home, instead of working and paying for child care. Child care is also a hot button issue at the federal level, he said.

“There are a lot of folks out there, who find themselves in situations where it sometimes makes more financial sense to not work, instead of working and paying child care at the same time. Average cost for child care in this state ranges from about $6,000 to $11,000 per year. That’s a second mortgage or a second rent for most people. If you have three kids in that age group, you’re talking upwards of $30,000 a year,” said Aull.

House Bill 499 (HB 499), will give employers the opportunity on a volunteer basis to help employees with child care through stipends or other means. The state would match dollar-for-dollar the employer’s amount. HB 499 will go into effect in 2023, Aull said.