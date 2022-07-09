Eight graduates from the University of Pikeville — Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) Class of 2022 have taken the first step to enhance the next phase of their journeys as optometrists by pursuing residencies across the country.

Optometric residencies provide an extra year of intense training and education. Optometry graduates use residencies to focus on specific specialties and enhance career opportunities.

Mary Katherine Clark, O.D., matched with W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center located in Salisbury, North Carolina, for Ocular Disease; Trinity Doan, O.D., matched with Jack C. Montgomery VAMC and Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, located in Muskogee, Oklahoma, for Ocular Disease with an emphasis in Primary Care Optometry; Dominique Fulk, O.D., matched with the Virginia Eyecare Clinic, located in Grundy, Virginia, for Primary Care with an emphasis in Family Practice Optometry and Ocular Disease; Josef Koberlein, O.D., matched with Cincinnati Eye Institute, located in Ohio, with a specialty in Ocular Disease; Chinelo Onyeador, O.D., matched with Hershel Woody Williams VA Medical Center, located in Huntington, West Virginia, for Ocular Disease; Priya Patel, O.D., matched with Cleveland VA Medical Center, located in Ohio, for Ocular Disease with an emphasis in Low Vision and Contact Lenses; Stephanie Solomon, O.D., matched with Atlantic Eye Physicians, located in Eatontown, New Jersey, for Ocular Disease with an emphasis in Primary Care Optometry; and Brittany Varney, O.D., matched with University of Pikeville — Kentucky College of Optometry, for Primary Care with an emphasis in Ocular Disease.

KYCO Associate Professor Eilene Kinzer, O.D., M.Ed., VFL, FAAO, is proud of the Class of 2022 and believes these graduates are exceedingly well prepared to take on the challenges ahead.

“Each year, I am amazed by our graduating optometry students,” said Kinzer. “This next step in their education will be rigorous, but I feel they have shown their resilience and dedication. The practice of optometry will be better because of who they are and what they have experienced.”

Solomon said the excellent education and clinical experience she received at KYCO inspired her to continue this journey.

“I was extremely honored to be selected as a resident at Atlantic Eye Physicians in Eatontown, New Jersey,” said Solomon. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to further enhance my learning, especially in the areas of ocular disease and primary care optometry.”

Patel wants to continue to master her passion and purpose in eye care.

“I always strive to challenge myself to become the best healthcare provider I can be for my future patients,” said Patel. “I personally believe a residency is a perfect opportunity for me to do just that!”

Koberlein aims to maximize his potential as a provider by pursuing an ocular disease residency in an advanced tertiary care.

“I want to be as prepared as possible for the varied pathology that will present in my chair,” said Koberlein. “The best way to do this is through exposure amongst some of the best ocular physicians in the country.”

To learn more about KYCO, visit, upike.edu.