Local governments, houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties damaged by the July 26 Eastern Kentucky floods have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance.

FEMA extended the deadline for these counties at the request of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations that meet certain criteria may be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

Applicants whose facilities were damaged by July’s floods can apply for assistance through the Commonwealth. For more information on submitting a request for Public Assistance, applicants should contact Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, or email, pa.help@KY-em.org.

County deadlines to submit a Request for Public Assistance are as follows:

Sept. 11, 2022 – Cumberland and Whitley counties.

Sept. 18, 2022 – Lee, Lincoln and Powell counties.

Oct. 4, 2022 – Clay, Martin and Perry counties.

Oct. 5, 2022 – Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike

Oct. 11, 2022 – Breathitt, Johnson, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin and Wolfe.

For the latest information on Kentucky flooding recovery, visit, fema.gov/disaster/4663, and follow FEMA on Twitter at, twitter.com/FEMARegion4. Visit Gov. Andy Beshear’s website at, governor.ky.gov/disaster-response/flood-response.