As part of the 2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) and the National Weather Service (NWS) have teamed up to host several events and share valuable information to help Kentuckians be more prepared in the future, the agencies announced in a statement.

“It is never a question of if, but the reality of when,” said KYEM Director Jeremy Slinker when asked about severe weather preparedness. “The last few years have taught everyone in Kentucky that being prepared at all times is not something we can put off till next week, next month, or even tomorrow. We must be proactive in taking steps today. That is exactly what severe weather awareness week is all about.”

The governor proclaimed March 1-7 each year as Severe Weather Awareness Week.

This week, Kentuckians are encouraged to:

• Watch the KET Severe Weather special airing March 1 at 8 p.m. and March 3 at 4 p.m.;

• Join us for a Kentucky-wide tornado drill March 1 at 10:07 a.m.;

• Participate in the tornado drill via our virtual Facebook event – https://fb.me/e/2A60aSiAN – for contests and prizes;

• Be sure to follow KYEM and NWS on your preferred social media for all kinds of severe weather awareness content; and

• Share what you are doing to practice preparedness in your everyday life and use the hashtags #SWAW23, #KYEM and #KYNWS.

The NWS is the official agency for issuing severe weather watches, warnings and advisories to alert the public when dangerous weather conditions are expected.

“Severe weather, including tornadoes, can occur anytime day or night,” said NWS Louisville Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Kochasic. “As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, strongly consider having multiple ways to receive life-saving messages, so you’re ready to move to safety at any hour of the day.”

In 2022, Kentucky communities had between 110 and 130 thunderstorm risk days, some of which included large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes. This is roughly one out of every three days of the year that Kentuckians are exposed to lightning risk, among other thunderstorm hazards.

This year, we will focus on topics from tornado safety, lightning safety and hail/wind safety, and even how to be safe while on beach vacations this summer.

“From a state-wide tornado drill on March 1 to engaging events for kids, these teams have put together a lot of great opportunities for our families,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Let’s work together to keep our loved ones safe by being more prepared.”

For more information about what to do before, during and after severe weather, visit:

KYEM Website: kyem.ky.gov

KYEM Twitter: @KentuckyEM

KYEM Facebook: facebook.com/KentuckyEM

KYEM Instagram: @kentuckyemergencymanagement

KYEM Nextdoor: COMING SOON

NWS Website: weather.gov

NWS Jackson Facebook: facebook.com/NWSJacksonKY

NWS Jackson Twitter: @nwsjacksonky