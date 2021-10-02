Do you have trail camera photos of wild pigs on your property?

You can help in KY Fish and Wildlife’s eradication efforts of this invasive species by reporting and sharing photos of wild pigs to fw.ky.gov/wildpigs.

During deer hunting season, hunters place trail cameras across the landscape. With the large numbers of cameras on the landscape, deer season is an excellent time to find wild pigs in this population.

While many southern states are experiencing an increase in wild pig numbers, Kentucky numbers are declining thanks to the public’s help.

Wild pigs displace game species like deer and turkey, negatively affecting hunter harvest. They also destroy crops and food plots, and eat all the acorns in the fall, which many wildlife species heavily rely on as a food source.

The department asks hunters to refrain from shooting into a group of pigs. Hunting fails as a management tool for wild pigs due to their high reproductive rate and intelligence.

You can report wild pigs, wild pig damage, illegal release or share trail cam photos online at, fw.ky.gov/wildpigs. You can also contact Kentucky Fish and Wildlife biologist Terri Brunjes by phone at, 800-858-1549, or by email at, terri.brunjes@ky.gov.

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife offers free trapping services to anyone with a pig presence on their property.