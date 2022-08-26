Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by the Eastern Kentucky flooding that started on July 26.

The Public Assistance program may provide financial assistance to certain private, nonprofit organizations — including houses of worship — to restore facilities damaged or destroyed by a major disaster. The federal share for Public Assistance projects is not less than 75 percent of the eligible cost. The state determines how the non-federal share of the cost of a project (up to 25 percent) is split with the sub-recipients like local and county governments.

To be eligible, facilities must:

• Have damage caused by the Eastern Kentucky flooding that began on July 26 in the following counties: Breathitt, Clay, Cumberland, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Whitley and Wolfe;

• Provide a current ruling letter from the IRS granting tax exemption under Section 501 (c) (d) or (e) of the IRS Code of 1954, or through the Kentucky Secretary of State;

• Be owned or operated by a private nonprofit organization; and

• Have either not received funding or received insufficient funding after applying for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan.

Applicants whose facilities were damaged by July’s floods can apply for assistance through the commonwealth. For more information on submitting a Request for Public Assistance, applicants should contact KY Division of Emergency Management, or email, pa.help@KY-em.org.

County deadlines to submit a Request for Public Assistance are as follows:

Aug. 28, 2022 — Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties.

Sept. 11, 2022 — Cumberland and Whitley counties.

Sept. 18, 2022 — Lee, Lincoln and Powell counties.