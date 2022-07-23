Less than two months after a horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Kentucky Interim Joint Committee on Education discussed July 15 the commonwealth’s progress and status on making schools safer.

While other pieces of legislation have been passed dealing with school safety in Kentucky, the primary operating procedures are laid out in the School Safety and Resiliency Act, which was approved in 2019.

Kentucky Center for School Safety Executive Director John Akers told the committee that often, when a school shooting incident occurs, legislatures “crank out” legislation that doesn’t always accomplish its intended goals.

“They were very good people trying to do good things, but they didn’t do their homework,” Akers said.

Kentucky, Akers said, did its homework before approving the School Safety and Resiliency Act. Since 1999, he said the legislature has appropriated a total of more than $230 million for school safety. Akers said 10 percent has gone to the Kentucky Center for School Safety, with 90 percent going out to the commonwealth’s schools to fund safety efforts.

“I think that’s incredibly important,” Akers said. “My colleagues in other states do not enjoy that type of financial background.”

The Act dictates schools’ responsibilities and requirements in several areas, including in how the schools obtain and utilize School Resource Officers (SROs) and provides for schools to be assessed annually on their compliance with safety mandates.

Safety infrastructure assessed and maintained

State School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox told the committee that, as a part of his office does assessments of the schools and, if deficiencies are found, the Kentucky Center for School Safety goes in and helps those schools meet the safety requirements. That, he said, typically results in the same issues not being found a second time.

During the summer, Wilcox said, his department is at its busiest, helping schools to make necessary changes before the school year begins, but also to help explain to faculty and staff the whys and hows of ensuring school safety.

“A lot of folks don’t understand why doors need to be locked,” he said. “A lot of folks don’t understand why it’s a hassle sometimes to get into the schools because I have to show an ID.”

Wilcox said he does not know all the details of Uvalde, but Kentucky has measures in place that address some of the issues being brought out in the aftermath of that incident, including control of exterior doors.

“The School Safety Resiliency Act requires exterior doors to be controlled access,” Wilcox said. “That means getting rid of what we call the ‘universal key.’ That’s that 5 pound rock that’s sitting next to the door that props open as teachers go out and in, and making sure that those locks are working.

Wilcox said that when compliance officers go into the schools, they don’t just make sure the doors are locked, but actually test the locks. Sometimes, he said, they find that a lock isn’t working and the school officials didn’t even know.

In addition, he said, there are interior controls, as well as exercises and requirements that are intended to be a secondary measure should someone be able to enter by bypassing the outside security measures.

“We’re at almost 100 percent as it comes to the mandates of the bill — with the intercom systems, with your electronic lock and doors, camera entrances, exterior door locks …,” Wilcox said.

Committee member State Rep. Bobby McCool pointed out that several school districts have new construction projects underway and asked if there was any involvement from the safety organizations in planning.

Akers said the Kentucky Department of Education is required, under the current law, to work with architects and consider 28 criteria through which the design can be used to prevent crime.

Wilcox said compliance officers often work with district safety coordinators during the design phase to ensure compliance with the School Safety Resiliency Act.

School resource officers an integral part of school safety

School resource officers, Wilcox said, are required to get 120 hours of training, which not only focuses on tactics, but also psychological issues.

“I think SROs are the most specialized unit of any police force because you’ve got to go in and do so many things and so much is expected of you,” he said.

Akers said there are 523 SROs across the state and another 600 are needed to fulfill the state’s requirement that schools have the officers.

Committee Co-Chair 27th Dist. Sen. Stephen West said one of the issues in Uvalede, according to reports, is that the officers were waiting on equipment to respond and that he believes the legislature would be willing to considering funding for SROs to have that equipment in Kentucky’s schools.

“I think we’re ready to help immediately, as soon as constitutionally possible to make sure that situation doesn’t occur here,” West said.

Another issue that has been raised in the aftermath in Uvalde is the timing of the response by officers on scene.

Sen. Danny Carroll pointed out that state training of officers teaches them that, if three officers are on scene, no matter what happens, the officers go. However, Wilcox said that has changed in recent years.

“It is now one officer,” Wilcox said. “You hear gunshots, you’re on your way. I’ve been involved in the active shooter training at DOCJT and that’s what we train our folks now … go towards the gunfire.”

School shooting incidents, however, are not the day-to-day duties of an SRO.

Wilcox said SROs are not intended to be a first-line disciplinary actor, and he often tells teachers to not call an SRO into a classroom unless it is a situation in which the teacher would call 911. However, he said, SROs are also trained and expected to be a part of the school culture and, when called for, act as a trusted adult for students who may not have that elsewhere.

Akers said school counselors are already tasked with so many things, and that, when he was a principal before coming to the KCSS, he didn’t give the school’s counselors the time to do what they really needed to be doing.

“There’s not enough time for our guidance counselors to be mental healthcare professionals,” Akers said. “The bottom line is counselors need more time in front of those kids.”

Ultimately, Akers said, while the commonwealth is ahead of many other states and is even used as an example for other states in the area of school safety, there is no way to 100 percent prevent these kinds of incdients.

“I don’t know if you can prevent these things because so much of what happens in the communities … comes through those front doors of a school,” Akers said. “We have them 15 percent of a calendar year. So the other 85 percent greatly affects what happens to us from August until May.”

There is a statewide tipline to which people can report potential school safety threats. The tipline can be reached at, (866) 393-6695, or by visiting, safeschools.ky.gov.