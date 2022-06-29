Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry will return to the Mountain Arts Center stage in Prestonsburg from July 9 through Aug. 20.

Joe Campbell, director of the MAC, said he knows the hard work and dedication put in by the cast of the Opry and Opry Jr. Pros.

“I’ve seen some rehearsals and this creative team, and this cast and crew, they just bring it,” Campbell said.

Original Ky Opry members Jody Conley and Tony Whited are entering their 32nd season entertaining audiences throughout East Kentucky.

This season, the MAC will also be showcasing upgraded lighting technology and staging equipment to further enhance the show, officials said.

A special musical medley has been created by the Opry dedicated to car-lovers for this season. The MAC is also asking for the community to get involved.

“We’re going to have a tribute to classic cars and a medley, and there’s going to be some surprises in that with some local folks, so it’s really exciting,” said Campbell.

If you own a classic car and would like to be featured in the show, you can submit your favorite car photos to, joe@macarts.com, or you can drop off copies at the MAC box office. Your classic car may be chosen to be part of the Ky Opry’s artistic tribute to the automobile.

Tickets are $21, or $15 for groups. They can be purchased by visiting, www.macarts.com, by phone at, 1 (888) MAC ARTS, or the MAC Box Office.