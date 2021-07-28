The Kentucky Opry took the stage for the final time of the 2021 season Saturday July 24 to a massive crowd. The group were not able to perform in 2019 due to the COVID–19 pandemic.
The Opry Junior Pros opened the show, with the Kentucky Opry closing out the evening.
Opening night was June 19 and kicked off with a Farewell Show, as longtime fan-favorite Freddie “Munroe” Goble retired after 29 years with the Opry. Goble just missed his 30-year mark due to health problems and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry have called the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) home since 1996. The Opry will return for its 26 season in 2022.