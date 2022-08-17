After the devastating floods ripped through Eastern Kentucky last month, Mountain Arts Center Director Joe Campbell knew the center had to help.

The MAC often serves as the “general meeting place,” when major events happen in Floyd County. As with hosting the officer’s funerals last month, after the deadly shooting in Allen, the MAC’s capabilities reach far beyond just a music venue.

The Kentucky Opry were scheduled to perform Aug. 6, with a portion of the proceeds set to be donated to flood victims.

However, the Mountain Arts Center was forced to postpone the show, as three of the group's band members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The MAC took to social media last week to update fans and ticket holders on the status of the show. They reported that the cast and crew had fully recovered and the show was rescheduled for Aug. 13.

“Three of the band members got COVID, so we had to postpone the flood relief show we had planned, but this past weekend we were able to have two shows and back to our original intent that portions of both shows would go to flood relief,” Campbell said.

The Kentucky Opry and Junior Pros are made up primarily of cast members from Floyd, Pike and Johnson counties. According to Campbell, it was an easy decision to help out with relief efforts.

“It was a no-brainer.” Campbell continued, “It was the least we could do, right away.”

Campbell says he’s thankful that no cast or crew suffered any life-threatening damages. However, many local musicians lost everything. In response, the MAC is partnering with Woodsongs Old Time Radio to help raise instruments to be donated.

“We are a drop-off point for instruments to be donated to get instruments back into the hands of the families and musicians that lost everything,” Campbell said.

Anyone who would like to donate an instrument can drop it off at the MAC at 50 Hal Rogers Drive, Prestonsburg.