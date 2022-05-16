Officials from a bipartisan coalition of parties which joined together in opposition to AEP’s sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities said May 5 that, although the Kentucky Public Service Commission has approved the sale, there are immediate wins for ratepayers.

According to a statement from the PSC, in a Jan. 4 application, Liberty proposed to acquire Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transmission at a price of $2.846 billion, which included the assumption of $1.221 billion in debt. The PSC statement said that, of the purchase price amount, Kentucky Power parent company American Electric Power would net $1.4 billion in cash after taxes and transmission fees, which AEP indicated it would reinvest in renewable energy in other AEP subsidiaries, none of which are in Kentucky.

Included in the purchase price, the statement said, was a $585 million acquisition premium paid by Liberty to AEP, which represented the amount of the purchase price above Kentucky Power’s net book value.

According to 94th Dist. state Rep. Angie Hatton, who worked directly on the issue as a member of the Mountain Caucus — a bipartisan group of legislators from the eastern part of the commonwealth — the order represents a win, although the damage done by Kentucky Power to the communities here can not ever be fully covered.

“It could never be enough for what we’ve suffered,” she said. “There are people who are never going to feel whole because they’ve been mistreated.

Hatton said that, without the intervention of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office and organizations such as the Mountain Caucus and Kentucky Industrial Utilities Customers, among others, the company would not paid back the amount to customers they’re paying as a part of the agreement.

“I know that we made a difference,” she said.

According to a statement from Cameron’s office, the PSC order has the following results:

• Reduced transmission costs for Kentucky ratepayers by $30 million.

• Ensured Kentucky Power ratepayers do not pay for over $43 million in damage repairs resulting from Kentucky’s 2021 winter storms.

• Secured $40 million in Fuel Adjustment Credits for Kentucky Power ratepayers. Kentucky Power’s average residential customer will receive a monthly credit of $32.72 during the winter months and $1.40 during non-winter seasons.

• Required Kentucky Power to pay 50 percent of the carrying cost charges on the Big Sandy Decommissioning Rider, charges that cannot be collected directly or indirectly from ratepayers.

The Fuel Adjustment Credits, she said, will be directly felt beginning in a few months.

“That will begin July 22 and last for 18 months,” she said.

Hatton said what that means for each ratepayer will vary, but that some information she has seen is that the credit will result in approximately $32 a month in credit for the average customer.

“But lots of customers will see more than that because their bills are higher than that,” she said, which will benefit not only residents but organizations such as schools, libraries, fire departments and other public services.

The credit, she said, will be higher in winter months, when bills are typically higher.

Hatton said that the other positive aspect of the order is that it not only sends a message to AEP, but also to Liberty Utilities.

“I think that this opinion was both a bit of a reprimand for AEP, as well as putting Liberty Utilities on notice that there’s going to be additional scrutiny, that they will be monitored for these sorts of practices and they’re not going to get away with treating people like this,” she said.

Cameron said in a statement that his office appreciates the modifications made.

“Our office went before the PSC to ensure Eastern Kentucky electric utility ratepayers benefitted from Liberty’s acquisition of Kentucky Power from AEP, and we are pleased that our efforts resulted in over $143 million in benefits for Kentucky ratepayers,” he said in the statement. “We know rising utility bills have strained the budgets of many Kentuckians, and we appreciate that the PSC adopted modifications to create savings for Kentucky ratepayers before authorizing the sale of Kentucky Power.”