Renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties whose homes and property were damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding can apply for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a 1-month or 2-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. These may include:

• Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks, or school supplies

• Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed

• Primary vehicles

• Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses

Flood survivors who apply for disaster assistance from FEMA may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for information on how to apply for a disaster loan. It’s important to submit the loan application as soon as possible. If your application is approved, you do not have to accept the loan but failure to return the application may disqualify you from other possible FEMA assistance.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration, FEMA’s federal partner in disaster recovery, may also be able to help. Businesses, nonprofit organizations including associations, and homeowners may be eligible for a low-interest disaster loan to repair or replace land improvements not covered by insurance. These improvements include: a private road or bridge necessary to access the property (i.e., primary residence), repair retaining walls, etc.

Businesses can apply directly on SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Homeowners and renters should first register with FEMA. To obtain more information, call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at, 1-800-659- 2955. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services, or email, DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Flood survivors who apply for disaster assistance from FEMA may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for information on how to apply for a disaster loan. It’s important to submit the loan application as soon as possible. If your application is approved, you do not have to accept the loan but failure to return the application may disqualify you from other possible FEMA assistance.

For the latest information on Kentucky flooding recovery, visit, femagov/disaster/4663, and follow FEMA on Twitter at, twitter.com/FEMARegion4. Visit the Governor’s website at, governor.ky.gov/disaster-response/flood-response.