On March 25, KSP announced that 71 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth. Cadet Class 101 is the largest KSP basic training academy graduating class since 2014.

“Tomorrow is symbolic in many ways. You will start your first day as a Kentucky State Trooper. Each of you will take this independent journey with humility, passion and a thirst to be better each day,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “Your success rests upon your shoulders and what you have learned while at the academy.”

Cadets reported to the KSP training academy on Oct. 3, 2021 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper to one day wear the badge of honor as they protect and serve all who live and visit Kentucky’s 120 counties. Graduating cadets pledged to uphold the mission of KSP by promoting public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.

“When you join the Kentucky State Police, you not only represent yourself, but you also represent your family and community,” said KSP Academy Commander Capt. Shawn Darby. “We also represent those troopers who have come before us. I know each of you are proud and humbled to represent the Kentucky State Police and Cadet Class 101.”

Several members of the graduating class received special recognition during the ceremony.

Trooper Trevor Vandermolen received the ‘Ernie Bivens Award’. This honor is presented to a cadet in each class who, in the opinion of the KSP Academy and fellow cadets, shows distinction as a leader, strives for academic excellence and has excelled in all phases of the academy’s physical and vocational training.

Additionally, the honor of Valedictorian was awarded to Trooper Trevor Vandermolen and the Salutatorian was awarded to Trooper Luke Edwards.

Cadet Class 101 graduates and their assigned posts are:

POST 1, MAYFIELD

Matthew Fleming, Benton

Brayden Thomas, Cadiz

Post 2, MADISONVILLE

Nathan Pedigo, Portland, Tenn.

Post 3, BOWLING GREEN

Trevor Vandermolen, Rineyville

Devon Banaszak, London

Walker Hogan, Leitchfield

Daniel DeLeon, Lufkin, Texas.

Tavian Thompson, Russell Springs

Post 4, ELIZABETHTOWN

James Payne, Glasgow

Travis Dalton, Brandenburg

Post 5, CAMPBELLSBURG

Joshua Rexroat, Bedford

Amanda Begel, Prospect

Colin Bryant, Mt. Washington

Alan Spencer, Mount Washington

Post 6, DRY RIDGE

Caleb Dicken, Ramsey, Ind.

Garryn Wood, Frankfort

Luke Edwards, Frankfort

Manuel Ruvalcaba, San Martin de Hidalgo, Jalisco, Mexico.

Post 7, RICHMOND

Jason Montgomery, Tyner

Joshua Buckner, Berea

Jacob Coffey, McKee

Robert Baker, Manchester

Tiana Simpson, Corbin

Benjamin Holt, London

Jon Best, Winchester

Bobby Estes, Beattyville

Post 8, MOREHEAD

Matthew Smith, East Point

Post 9, PIKEVILLE

Joseph Slone, Pikeville

Nicholas Taylor, Pikeville

Terry Mounts, Pikeville

Megan Thomas, Emmalena

Brennan Eckart, Cecilia

Zachary Burgess, Pikeville

Logan Hillerman, Pikeville

Timothy Smith, Canada

Dylan Chapman, Red Fox

Hunter Kidd, Grethel

Michael McKinney, Harold

Post 10, HARLAN

Jason Blanton, Pineville

Cameron Cornett, Evarts

Chelsea Brock, Corbin

Matthew Abner, Pineville

Colby Cochran, Harlan

Joshua Jones, Corbin

Keston Price, Harlan

Post 11, LONDON

William Harrison, Somerset

Post 12, FRANKFORT

Matthew Carter, McKee

Jordan Thompson, Lawrenceburg

Robert Stepp, Versailles

William Watts, Versailles

Adam Champlain, Georgetown

Chad Hagan, Louisville

Austin Watts, Lawrenceburg

Post 13, HAZARD

Dustin Ballard, Hyden

Arlie Stidham Jr., Hazard

Ryan Couch, Bonnyman

Zachary Neice, Hindman

Post 14, ASHLAND

Dylan Alexander, Grayson

William Galloway, Hindman

Post 15, COLUMBIA

Stephen England, Campbellsville

Trevor Sharp, Liberty

Jacob Wilson, Dunnville

Maverick Gadberry, Liberty

David Sagrecy, Springfield

Kendon Young, Campbellsville

Hunter McQueary, Windsor

Daniel Smith, Mt. Vernon

Lucas Justice, Russell Springs

Post 16, HENDERSON

Lucas Atherton, Beaver Dam

James Hendricks, Henderson

Jared Lundy, Marion

Twenty-five cadets earned their associate degree in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24-weeks at the training academy. These cadets benefited from the new hiring guidelines established by the state legislature in 2017. Through this revision, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of full-time work experience can apply for employment as a KSP Trooper and earn an associate’s degree during the training process.

Cadet Class 101 graduates who earned an associate’s degree are:

Matthew Abner, Pineville

Dylan Alexander, Grayson

Lucas Atherton, Beaver Dam

Robert Baker, Manchester

Dustin Ballard, Hyden

Devon Banaszak, London

Chelsea Brock, Corbin

Colin Bryant, Mt. Washington

Joshua Buckner, Berea

Colby Cochran, Harlan

Jacob Coffey, McKee

Cameron Cornett, Evarts

William Galloway, Hindman

Chad Hagan, Louisville

Joshua Jones, Corbin

Michael McKinney, Harold

Jason Montgomery, Tyner

James Payne, Glasgow

Nathan Pedigo, Portland, Tenn.

Daniel Smith, Mt. Vernon

Timothy Smith, Canada

Brayden Thomas, Cadiz

Jordan Thompson, Lawrenceburg

Trevor Vandermolen, Rineyville

William Watts, Versailles