Kentucky State Police are continuing to seek a man who robbed a Floyd County bank at gunpoint.
According to a statement from KSP, the agency’s Pikeville Post received a 911 call at 9:42 a.m., Aug. 18, reporting that the Community Trust Bank branch in Allen had been robbed.
KSP investigators responded to the area, the statement said. The initial investigation indicated an unidentified male entered the building, brandished a firearm from his waistband, and demanded money from the teller, the statement said. The male subject then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The male is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and of slender build. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped button-up shirt, baseball cap, glasses and a medical mask.
Investigators are still searching for the male and asking for the public’s assistance with identifying him.
Det. Ryan Hamilton is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Prestonsburg Police Department.