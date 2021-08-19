Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash which resulted in the death of a Prestonsburg man.
According to a statement from KSP, the agency’s Pikeville Post received a call at 8:51 p.m. on Aug. 12, reporting a single-vehicle collision on U.S. 23 in Betsy Layne.
A trooper from Post 9 responded and began the investigation.
The statement said the initial investigation indicated Bobby Blackburn, 62, of Prestonsburg, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 23 when the vehicle exited the roadway. Blackburn was transported to Pikeville Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
Trooper Bailey Combs is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Betsy Layne Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.