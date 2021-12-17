The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville has been requested by Martin City Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 12:08 a.m. on Dec. 16 in Floyd County.
According to a statement from KSP, at the request of the Martin City Police Department, KSP Post 9 investigators responded to the scene and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The male subject was transported to Pikeville Medical Center, where he was treated, released and transported to the Pike County Detention Center.
KSP, the statement said, has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. KSP, the statement said, is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation.
To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered, the statement said. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case, according to the statement.