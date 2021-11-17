A Floyd County man was arrested last week after allegedly stabbing his father.

According to court documents, on Nov. 10, Kentucky State Police Post 9 received a call reporting a stabbing at a residence on Spurlock Fork in Dana. Troopers Dustin Thompson and D. Coleman responded, according to the arrest citation, and found the victim, Timothy Senters, had a stab wound to the left side of his abdomen which was “significantly bleeding.”

Timothy Senters, the citation said, told officers his son, Wesley M. Senters, 48, of Spurlock Fork, Dana, had stabbed him following a verbal altercation which escalated. A juvenile, the citation said, told officers that Wesley Senters was at a residence next door, and let officers into the residence after officers knocked and announced their presence with no response.

Wesley Senters, the citation said, was located in a bedroom not wearing clothes. He was asked to get dressed and come with the troopers outside, which he voluntarily did, the citation said.

Witnesses said that, during the verbal altercation, Wesley Senters told Timothy Senters that he was going to “gut (him) like a fish.” Timothy Senters, witnesses said, got a baseball bat and told Wesley Senters to leave the residence. The citation said Timothy Senters swung at Wesley Senters with the baseball bat, at which time Wesley Senters stabbed and cut Timothy Senters.

Thompson wrote that Wesley Senters smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted he and his father had been drinking and he had tried to leave the residence but was unable to do so. Wesley Senters, the citation said, told the officer he only stabbed his father after being assaulted with the baseball bat.

However, Thompson wrote, Wesley Senters had only a scratch on his arm and did not request any kind of medical treatment.

Wesley Senters was lodged in the Floyd County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree assault (Domestic violence).

The incident remains under invesgation.