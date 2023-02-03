The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting which left a man dead in Floyd County Feb. 3.
According to a statement from KSP, the preliminary investigation indicates that, at approximately 3 p.m., a KSP trooper was attempting to locate a vehicle as a part of a domestic violence incident investigation. KSP said that, upon locating a vehicle matching the description, the trooper conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Floyd County.
During the stop, the statement said, the trooper was placed in a life-threatening situation by the vehicle operator and, in response, discharged an agency-issued firearm, striking the male subject.
The statement said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.
No further details, including the identity of the man killed, are being released at this time.
“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” the statement said. “Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”