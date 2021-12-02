Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 9 announced in a statement Dec. 2 that the agency has requested the KSP Critical Incident Response Team to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 10:47 a.m. on Dec. 2 in Floyd County.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, the statement said, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A male subject was pronounced deceased on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.
The statement said KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, the statement said, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release any additional details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts are gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case, according to the statement.