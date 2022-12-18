Two Kentucky State Police troopers who survived potentially life-threatening incidents due to wearing ballistic vests have been inducted into the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) DuPont Kevlar Survivors’ Club.

Troopers Billy Ball and Michael Sanguigni were shot earlier this year while responding to two separate public safety emergencies during which their ballistic vests shielded them from the gunfire.

“Every day the commonwealth is grateful for the service of our law enforcement officers, and we are exceptionally thankful that Troopers Ball and Sanguigni survived and are here with us today,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Thank you, Troopers Ball and Sanguigni, for not only facing danger but for choosing to continue to serve every Kentuckian while building safer communities.”

According to IACP and the DuPont Kevlar Survivors’ Club, to be inducted, an officer must have survived a potentially life-threatening incident by wearing personal body armor. The types of incidents that qualify a candidate include firearm assaults and attacks with knives, clubs, chains and other weapons. It also includes motor vehicle collisions, fires and explosions.

“Troopers Ball and Sanguigni experienced the unthinkable. Their ballistic vests protected them from gunfire, allowing them to survive these critical incidents,” said KSP Commissioner Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. “We are thankful that both made it home to their families and continue to serve with our agency.”

In June 2022, according to a statement from KSP, Trooper Ball responded to an incident in Allen regarding an active shooter. Shortly after Trooper Ball arrived on scene, he tried to locate the shooter and was struck in his right shoulder. He was wearing his ballistic vest during the incident and was able to make a full recovery. Trooper Ball is a three-year veteran of KSP and is assigned to Post 9 in Pikeville.

In January 2022, the statement said, Trooper Sanguigni conducted a traffic stop in Cynthiana. During the stop, the suspect discharged a weapon that struck Sanguigni multiple times. Sanguigni’s ballistic vest shielded him from three gunshots, though a fourth gunshot perforated his left shoulder. Following the incident, he was treated for his injuries and has since returned to service. Trooper Sanguigni is a three-year veteran of KSP and is assigned to Post 6 Dry Ridge.

Trooper Ball stated, “It’s an honor to be recognized and inducted into the DuPont Kevlar Survivors’ Club. I am thankful for the protective ballistic vests that our agency provided to keep me safe.”

Trooper Sanguigni stated, "It is an honor to receive the DuPont Kevlar Survivors' Club award. I am extremely thankful for having and wearing a Point Blank ballistic vest, it has allowed me to go home and provide this sincere thanks."