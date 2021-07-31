Floyd County Schools Interim Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced Brandon Kidd will be the new assistant principal at Prestonsburg High School. Kidd has been an educator for six years, spending his first five teaching at Prestonsburg Elementary, before moving to the role of assistant principal at Allen Elementary.
Kidd has also coached basketball for more than a decade, spending the last four years leading the Prestonsburg High School Lady Blackcats.
"We are excited to see Brandon use his leadership and coaching skills as he joins the Prestonsburg High School administrative team. The new PHS team is one to watch for the upcoming school year as I know they're going to do wonderful things for our students," Shepherd said.
The new assistant principal expressed his excitement about his new role, but admitted it would be difficult leaving his former position.
"I am very excited and thankful for this opportunity to join the PHS Blackcat family. This is an amazing staff and I'm eager to meet everyone and get started — I'm excited about my new role at PHS, but I will miss my Allen Elementary family. The entire staff at Allen is one big family and I am thankful to have been a part of it," Kidd said.
Brandon and his wife Amanda are both educators. Amanda is the guidance counselor at Duff-Allen Central Elementary. They have two children, Kylie who is nine and Brayden who is seven. The Kidds reside in Prestonsburg.