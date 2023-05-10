Centered around children with sensory needs, or those who might be a little overwhelmed by the noise and bright lights of the main stage, the Kidfolk Reunion — held during Sundy Best’s Kinfolk Reunion — grants kids the opportunity to partake in a drum circle, receive a guitar lesson or simply play inside one of the many inflatables.
Several vendors offered services at the event, including Judi’s Place for Kids, who had a special guest at their booth.
LesLee, a six-year-old golden retriever, the facility dog at Judi’s Place, was on-hand to greet kids and take photos. LesLee has been on the staff at Judi’s Place since 2019, and is currently the only canine in the state who is specially trained in his field.