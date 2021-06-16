Dozens of children flocked to Dewey Lake at Jenny Wiley State Park Saturday, June 12 to participate in the 11th annual "Dewey Lake Kids Fishing Event." Registration began at 9 a.m. with officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Operation UNITE and several volunteers on hand to assist and instruct the children.
The "Kids Fishing Event," is "to provide an opportunity for the youth of the community to learn fishing skills and appreciate outdoor activities," according to the event's flyer.
The event was open to all children 15 years of age or younger. There were no registration fees, and children did not need a fishing license to fish, nor did adults assisting children. Bait and tackle were provided, as well as, refreshments and prizes.
Children were also able to compete in a tournament, with trophies being awarded for total weight and biggest fish.
Betty Perry, a volunteer with Operation UNITE, is a volunteer who is instrumental in the event's success. Involved since its founding, Perry gathers all supplies, donations, trophies and gifts for the event.
"Well, (Operation) UNITE comes up with us, they're instrumental in this,” Perry said. “They fund the money to buy all the gifts for the children for prizes that we give. TTI-Blakemore Fishing Group, from Wetumpka, Alabama, provides fishing hooks and they send those.”
Perry also has a friend who also donates items for the children. Legendary fisherman Bill Dance sends his iconic orange and white Tennessee Volunteers hats with his signature to be given away as prizes.
"Bill Dance provides us with autographed hats every year. We're friends, and write each other letters all the time, and he's always asking about the kids," said Perry.
The KDFW also provides a limited edition print signed by Kentucky Afield artist Rick Hill.
Perry spoke of the importance of getting children involved in the outdoors;
"We try to get the kids interested in this. We put up flyers, we try to get the word out there to get people out to participate,” she said.
The "Kids Fishing Event," is normally held the weekend after the KDFW's "Free Fishing Weekend in June. Make plans now to attend next year's event.