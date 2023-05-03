It’s that special time of year again in Floyd County, as Sundy Best will host their Kinfolk Reunion May 5 and May 6 at Archer Park.
The May 5 lineup includes Phill Barnett, Emily Jamerson and the Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros, with Sundy Best taking the stage for the first of two shows.
On May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the event will host the “Kidfolk Reunion,” featuring a free sensory-friendly session with special activities and spaces for kids to enjoy. The session will feature drum circles, face-painting, games and giveaways.
The High School Stage Band Showcase will get underway at noon on May 6, with bands from Betsy Layne Floyd Central and Prestonsburg performing. Morehead State University’s country band will also perform.
The May 6 lineup includes Abe Partridge, Burden of Proof and Home Grown Head, before headliner’s Sundy Best take the stage for their second and final show.
For ticket information you can call the MAC at, 1-(888)-MAC-ARTS, or visit, www.macarts.com.