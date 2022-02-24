King’s Daughters has welcomed back physician assistant Kelley Cochran, PA-C, back to King’s Daughters Family Care Center Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mountain Road.
Cochran joins family physicians Ashley Adams, D.O., Jonathan Tackett, D.O., Kate Tackett, D.O., and physician assistant Seth Adams, PA-C, in providing care to residents of Floyd County and surrounding areas.
She welcomes new and former patients.
Cochran earned her bachelor of health sciences degree from the University of Kentucky, Lexington. She is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call, (606) 886-1260.