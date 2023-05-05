The Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreational Authority (KMRRA), recently gave an update about a new trail system that will give outdoor enthusiasts miles of new trails in Floyd and surrounding counties.
According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, the system will resemble the Hatfield-McCoy Trails System.
“They will purchase a permit much like the Hatfield-McCoy Trails over in West Virginia,” Williams said.
Money from the permits will go towards law enforcement, trail maintenance and clearing and mapping future trails.
“There will be a law enforcement presence on the trails and laws will be enforced,” said Williams.
The first trailhead will be located at German Bridge and will extend around parts of Dewey Lake.
“It’s a beautiful area out there, it’s really nice,” Williams said. “Once they get the trail around the lake, we really expect this to take off.”