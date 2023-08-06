A Knott County man, Michael Nolan Slone, 37, was sentenced to serve 150 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

According to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Carlton S. Shier, Slone, of Big Springs, Mousie, who represented himself at trial, was found guilty by the jury following a two-day trial in March.

According to the facts introduced at trial, the statement said, a Kentucky State Police trooper discovered Slone passed out in the driver seat of his vehicle at a gas station in Hindman. The encounter ended with the location of over 100 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms.

One firearm was on Slone’s person and the other, an AR-style rifle, was located directly over the methamphetamine, and had the magazines “jungle-stacked” together for quicker reloading capability, the statement said.

Slone was prohibited from firearm possession due to prior felony convictions for first-degree burglary and attempted murder, which he obtained after shooting two individuals in August of 2010, the statement said.

Under federal law, Slone must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.

Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Shier; R. Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Col. Phillip Burnett Jr., jointly announced the sentence. The investigation was conducted by the ATF and the KSP.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Shier coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.