A Knott County man was arrested on a murder charge recently, after police reported finding the body of a missing man in Johnson County.

According to a statement from the office of Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, on March 20, the department served an arrest warrant charging James Pratt, 51, of Mallet Fork Road, Pine Top, with murder and abuse of a corpse, linked to the death of Paul Sester, 46, of Auxier.

According to the statement, Sester was reported missing to the department on Jan. 1 by family members and began an investigation.

That investigation, the statement said, included interviewing individuals who were last seen with Sester or who were associated with him in some way, as well as neighborhood canvasses, surveillance cameras, K9 tracking and cadaver dogs, drones and more.

The statement said deputies were assisted by Kentucky State Police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in the investigation.

On March 16, Hunt was notified by Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor that a body had been discovered in the Denver community of Johnson County. On March 17, the statement said, deputies, along with the State Medical Examiner’s Office, confirmed that the body was that of Sester.

The statement said that Hunt and deputies, along with ATF agents, continued to interview witnesses and collect evidence to identify the person responsible for Sester’s death, leading to Pratt’s arrest.

Court documents show Pratt has a criminal history, including a November 2020 arrest in Floyd County on charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance for which he was indicted by a Floyd County grand jury in February.

In addition, court documents said, Pratt was arrested on Jan. 10, after officers stopped his vehicle in Mousie for traffic violations. A search of the vehicle, according to an arrest citation, revealed two 9 mm pistols which Pratt, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing.

That case, court documents show, was bound over to be heard by a Knott County grand jury.

The investigation is ongoing, the statement said, and deputies are still seeking information as to any individuals who may have assisted or accompanied Pratt prior to or at the time of Sester’s murder or with any events following Sester’s death until the finding of his body.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd Sheriff’s Office at, (606) 886-6711, the anonymous tip line at, (606) 949-2020, or by texting a tip to, (606) 477-8477 or TIPS (8477) from any Appalachian Wireless phone.