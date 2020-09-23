An Auxier man was arrested late last week on several felony charges after police reportedly responded to a call of a parked bus being hit in Prestonsburg.
According to court documents, Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball responded at approximately noon on Sept. 18 to Ky. 194, where a resident, who is a bus driver, reported that Thomas Buskirk, 41, of 2nd Avenue, came into the community drunk and wrecked into the caller’s bus.
Buskirk, court documents said, left the scene of the crash and was located by Ball on Ky. 194. In vehicles following Ball, the trooper wrote, motorists were waving their hands out the windows of their vehicles in an attempt to point out Buskirk’s vehicle.
The citation said that Ball got behind Buskirk’s vehicle, which swerved into the opposite lane of travel, nearly colliding with an oncoming vehicle.
Buskirk’s vehicle, Ball wrote, came to a stop, but when the trooper exited his cruiser, Buskirk’s vehicle began moving again and struck a concrete curb. Buskirk, the citation said, exited his vehicle and Ball noted that he appeared very lethargic. Ball wrote that he was concerned Buskirk was having a medical emergency and placed him in handcuffs, but noted an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Buskirk’s person.
Buskirk, Ball wrote, denied being involved in a collision and denied having consumed alcohol.
Buskirk was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests, the trooper wrote, and attempted to bite the trooper’s finger during one test.
Ball wrote that he instructed Buskirk to turn around and put his hands behind his back because he was under arrest. The trooper, the citation said, was able to get one of Buskirk’s hands restrained when Buskirk began to pull away and resist arrest.
Ball wrote that he was able to get Buskirk restrained and under arrest with assistance from a motorist.
Buskirk was transported to Highland ARH, where he refused to submit to chemical testing, the citation said, and was charged with second-offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, third-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Nov. 4.
