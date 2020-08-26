On Aug. 18, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Billy Joe Hall, 65, of Sun Valley Avenue, David, on charges related to child sexual abuse material, KSP announced in a statement.
Hall, the statement said, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online, the statement said.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at Hall’s residence. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, the statement said. The investigation is ongoing.
According to an arrest citation, during an interview subsequent to his arrest, Hall admitted to having the images and knowing it was illegal to posses them. Hall, the citation said, admitted that the account involved in the crime was an account he created.
Hall is currently charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense (Class D felony). Hall was lodged in the Floyd County Jail.
