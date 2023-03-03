Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post said in a statement March 3 that the agency is conducting a death investigation after a male subject was pronounced deceased at McDowell ARH on March 1.
The statement said deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office notified the Pikeville Post they had been involved in a vehicle pursuit which led to a foot pursuit and the arrest of Steven Moore, 43, of Eastern. The preliminary investigation indicates that, after Moore was taken into custody, he became unconscious and appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.
Deputies on scene administered first aid until emergency personnel arrived. Moore was transported to McDowell ARH, where he was later pronounced deceased by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. Moore’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Sgt. Steven Mounts who was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel.