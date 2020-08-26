Last week, Kentucky State Police announced it would be conducting a death investigation in Floyd County after one of two juveniles injured in an Aug. 15 incident died as a result of the injuries he suffered.
On Friday, August 21, Kentucky State Police announced via a press release that it would be conducting a death investigation after two Martin juveniles suffered injuries due to a tree falling on August 15.
According to the press release, KSP, Post 9, received a 911 call stating that a tree had fallen and injured two juveniles. Upon arrival, the statement said, that the two juveniles were transported via EMS to Appalachian Regional Hospital in Martin.
KSP, according to the statement, was notified on August 19, that one of the juveniles had succumbed to injuries that were sustained during the incident.
KSP Trooper John Dixon is currently investigating the incident and was assisted on scene by KSP Post 9 Personnel and LifeGuard Ambulance service
